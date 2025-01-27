Meta expands business chat transparency labels to Instagram

Meta has begun rolling out business chat labels on Instagram, following the implementation of similar tags in Messenger last August. The new feature is being introduced to provide users with greater transparency regarding interactions with commercial entities on the platform.

Business chats on Instagram will now feature a 'Business Chat' label in the top title bar. Additionally, a new 'Business chats and Your privacy' shortcut will be available, offering users further details on how business conversations are handled.

While end-to-end encryption is being implemented for personal chats on Messenger, the company clarified that business chats on the platform will not have the same level of privacy. Information from these interactions may be shared with Meta and the businesses involved for purposes such as ad targeting and marketing.

The platorm said that the new labels are now being rolled out across all direct message conversations involving businesses, ensuring users are informed about the privacy implications of these interactions.