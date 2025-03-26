Meta expands creator-led advertising capabilities with AI-powered tools

Meta has announced new tools to make it easier for brands to discover and partner with the right creators who can help them grow their sales. The announcement includes new AI-enabled creator discovery and content recommendation tools, along with new creator insights for businesses in Instagram’s creator marketplace.
Said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for the company in India, “The world’s largest community of Instagram creators is right here in India, and it’s no surprise that we’re seeing strong momentum around brands partnering with them to drive sales and ROAS. Meta’s creator marketing solutions such as Partnership Ads and Instagram Creator Marketplace can help brands easily discover, connect, and drive performance with creators to get the most out of the partnerships. The new tools we’re launching today harness the power of AI to make creator discovery even more seamless for brands, in turn boosting growth potential for both brands and creators.”
“We’ve consistently been using Reels and have seen impact across the funnel. The combination of Reels and creators is where the magic spot lies for driving the desired business results. Using creator content amplified by Partnership Ads on Meta platforms has helped us drive a 53% increase in ROAS." Said Aniket Singh, Chief Business Officer, Snitch,
New AI-enabled creator discovery and recommendations
-
To help identify relevant organic branded content that would perform best as paid ads, the company is launching personalised, AI-enabled creator content recommendations for brands within the Partnership Ads Hub in Ads Manager. For example: a beauty brand will now have visibility into their organic branded content in the hub, and the company will use AI to recommend which content to leverage in partnership ads campaigns.
-
Creator recommendations shown in Instagram’s creator marketplace are also getting smarter, with recommendations now based on a creator's affinity to a brand. By combining AI and what we know about a creator's platform presence (e.g. ad content, audience similarity, partnership ads experience), the company can now predict which creators will be the most effective in driving results for an upcoming ad campaign.
-
It is also introducing keyword search in Instagram’s creator marketplace to provide more granularity when searching for a creator partner. Previously, brands needed to leverage a variety of filters to find their ideal creator set. Now, businesses can search using terms like 'summer vacation holiday', 'Bollywood dance steps' or 'gadget unboxing.' Businesses will also be able to filter by 20 verticals such as 'Fashion', 'Beauty', 'Home and Garden', and more.
New Insights for better creator connections in Instagram’s creator marketplace
Understanding a creator's content strategy, posting frequency, and openness to collaboration can help businesses and creators build more genuine partnerships. To help businesses better discover and evaluate creator fit, the company has also added a variety of features to Instagram’s creator marketplace:
-
Creator cards with playable reels: Surface playable reels on creator cards to show relevant reels content.
-
Easier creator engagement: For creators who opt in, businesses can now more easily contact a match using the creator's direct email.
-
Experienced creators badges: To help businesses better understand the experience a creator has with both branded content and partnership ads, Meta will show badges on creator profiles who have previously run partnership ads.
-
Active partnership ads: The company will now show a creator’s current partnership ads on their Creator Profile to help brands better understand their approach to content and the types of brands that creator supports on Instagram.
Make partnerships easier with marketing API
Thousands of advertisers in India are already harnessing the power of creators through Partnership Ads that allow advertisers to run ads with creators and other businesses. The advertiser and partner accounts are featured in the ad’s header and the ads leverage signals from both accounts for improved ranking and incremental performance.
The company has seen that running partnership ads has outperformed the campaigns with business as usual creatives at driving incremental purchases with 96% confidence.
The company is now expanding Marketing API support for partnership ads to make it easier to run creator marketing campaigns alongside their business-as-usual ads.
-
Advertisers can now use existing Instagram posts for partnerships ads in both placement asset customisation and Advantage+ Creative when creating ads via API.
-
In addition, partnership ads can now be used for click-to-message destinations.