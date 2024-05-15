Meta's Facebook and Instagram experience worldwide outage

Meta's Facebook and Instagram apps suffered a global outage on Wednesday (May 15), as reported by Downdetector, a site that tracks such incidents.

In March of this year, Meta faced technical glitches causing login disruptions for many Facebook and Instagram users.

Downdetector recorded over 18,000 complaints about accessing Instagram, with 59 percent reporting app access issues, 34 percent facing server connection problems, and seven percent unable to log in.

NetBlocks, an internet monitoring group, also confirmed 'international outages' for the two platforms.

Instagram users specifically encountered login troubles, with 66 percent of 600 reports citing app-related issues and 26 percent unable to access the web version.

Frustrated users turned to Twitter, using hashtags like #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown to share their experiences of slow loading or complete unresponsiveness.