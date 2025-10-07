Meta has stopped delivering political, electoral and social issue advertisements across its platforms in the European Union (EU), as announced on October 6.

The decision follows the EU’s upcoming Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) regulation, which the company said brings ‘significant operational challenges and legal uncertainties.’

Meta had first announced the plan in July 2024, after issuing an initial notice about the impending restrictions.

In a statement, the company said it had to choose between offering an “advertising product that doesn’t work for advertisers or users” or halting political and social issue ads altogether. “We have been left with an impossible choice,” Meta noted, adding that the regulation’s new requirements make compliance difficult.

The TTPA introduces stricter rules on targeting and delivery of political ads, aiming to increase transparency in how political campaigns reach voters online. The company said the rules impose “an untenable level of complexity,” restricting how such advertisers can reach their audiences and potentially leading to less relevant content for users.

The company has maintained that online political advertising plays a vital role in modern politics by connecting citizens with information about candidates and policies. Since 2018, it has required advertisers running political or social issue ads to verify their identity, include 'paid for by' disclaimers, and store those ads in a public Ad Library.

The company clarified that the decision applies only to the EU. Political figures and parties will still be able to post unpaid political content on Meta platforms, but will not be able to promote it through paid advertising.

Outside the EU, the company will continue to allow political, electoral and social issue advertising under its existing transparency and authorisation rules.