Meta has announced various ways for creators to make money with a holiday bonus.

The holiday bonus is an invite-only test for creators who shared their creativity for both single-image posts and carousels. Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri shared the announcement on the same.

Selected creators from the U.S., Japan, and South Korea will be asked to join the test and the creators can join and start monetizing. The creators will receive rewards based on the number of reel plays and photo views till the end of the holiday period and as long as the content passes Content Monetization Policies.

For creators who have already built a strong community, Instagram Subscriptions can help them earn recurring, predictable income by offering exclusive content and experiences. Since expanding access earlier this year to more creators, there are now more than one million active subscriptions to creators as per the blog post from Meta. Most recently, subscriptions were launched for creators in an additional 35 countries.

To help creators grow their subscriber communities, the platform has introduced new promotional tools, like surfacing the Subscribe button when followers see creator content in Feed and making it easier for them to welcome new subscribers via DMs and Stories.

Updates to Facebook Subscriptions

Subscriptions are also available on Facebook as it continues to expand access to millions more creators over the next few months. To help creators build their subscription community, it is adding more ways for followers to subscribe, such as via Reels and Stories on Facebook, and giving creators the ability to offer free 30-day subscription trials to their fans. Meta is also rolling out more control over pricing, so creators can change the price of their subscription over time.

Instagram Gifts

Instagram gifts are a way for creators to get support from fans who love their content and earn money. People can purchase Stars and share virtual gifts directly in the Instagram app to show appreciation for the Reels they love.

The platform recently expanded access to gifts to creators in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Turkey. To be eligible for gifts, creators must have a professional account, be over 18 years old, meet partner monetization policies and have at least 5,000 followers.

On Facebook, creators will be offered limited-time, Fall and holiday-themed virtual gifts from now until the end of the year. Meta will invite creators to produce content about the festive season and join challenges to try collecting gifts that unlock perks. Fans can purchase these seasonal gifts using stars and send to their favourite creators to show their appreciation.

Participate in Ads

The platform is also making it easier for creators to participate in ads by showing additional ad eligibility information when creating Instagram Stories. If a creator selects “Allow brand partner to boost,” when creating a story, they will then be prompted to address ad eligibility errors in their content.