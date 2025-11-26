Meta integrates more advantage+ automation into default ad setup

Meta is expanding the use of its AI-driven Advantage+ tools by incorporating them directly into the standard ad creation process, according to new guidance published on the company’s Help page.

The automation features, previously offered as separate options, are now built into budgeting, audience and placement settings, with most Advantage+ elements switched on by default in new campaigns. Advertisers will also see Meta’s ‘Opportunity Score,’ a 0-100 rating indicating how well a campaign aligns with the platform’s automated optimisation systems.

Advantage+ is now automatically enabled for both audience selection and ad placements, though advertisers can turn the features off by adjusting specific settings. For audiences, unchecking ‘Use as a suggestion’ will disable Advantage+. For placements, excluding certain placements or opting out of mobile or desktop devices will deactivate the tool.

The company said its AI-based recommendations have become “4x more efficient at driving ad performance gains” compared with earlier models and are “2x more effective at knowledge transfer.”

The platform’s updated ad setup notes that the previous “existing customer budget cap” for Advantage+ shopping campaigns is no longer available, though Meta says advertisers can manage similar controls manually. Creative options such as Advantage+ creative and catalogue formats remain available as add-ons.