Meta integrates Threads ads into its marketing API

Meta has expanded its Marketing API to include Threads feed ads, marking a key step in scaling monetisation on its fast-growing platform. This move follows the broader rollout of Threads ads to all advertisers earlier this month.

By enabling Threads ad creation via third-party platforms, Meta aims to simplify campaign management for agencies and brands already active on its ad ecosystem. Ads in the Threads home feed will support objectives like Reach, Traffic, and Website Conversions, and will appear between organic posts.

To run ads on Threads, advertisers must have a Threads profile connected via Instagram. Importantly, Threads ads won’t run in isolation, Meta requires Instagram Feed to be selected alongside Threads within the 'Feeds' placement group.

Currently, Threads supports single image ads with 16:9 to 9:16 aspect ratios (taller images are center-cropped), and third-party moderation tools are not yet available.

With Threads now boasting 350 million users and 75% of profiles following at least one business, the platform is increasingly being seen as an emerging opportunity for brand discovery, especially as Meta integrates it more tightly into its marketing infrastructure.

This API integration further cements Threads’ transition from experimental platform to viable ad real estate.