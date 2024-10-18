Meta lays off staff across WhatsApp, Instagram, & Reality Labs

According to reports, Meta has begun laying off employees across several divisions, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs, as part of team-specific reorganisations. These smaller cuts differ from the company-wide layoffs seen in the past, focusing instead on optimising specific teams.

Employees, such as Jane Manchun Wong, known for her reports on unannounced app features, have confirmed their departure. This follows earlier layoffs within Reality Labs and is part of an ongoing effort by Meta to streamline operations.

The company previously laid off 11,000 employees in 2022 and announced cuts of an additional 10,000 in 2023 under CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company has sought to eliminate what it views as excess roles accumulated after the pandemic, aiming to improve organisational focus.

While other tech companies, notably X (formerly Twitter) under Elon Musk, have implemented significant layoffs, Meta’s financial performance has remained strong. In 2023, the company generated $134 billion in revenue, a 16% increase year-over-year, and is expected to see similar growth in 2024.

Despite its success, the company continues to reassess its operations and reduce costs, particularly in areas it deems bloated. However, the company remains heavily invested in its virtual reality initiatives, which have resulted in substantial losses, adding pressure to maintain financial efficiency across other areas.