Meta outlines its 2024 election integrity initiatives

Meta has published an overview of its election integrity initiatives, outlining its preparations for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election and addressing challenges the company encountered. The announcement comes as Donald Trump, recently re-elected to the presidency, has pledged to retaliate against those he claims have stifled his voice, including Meta.

In its statement, the company acknowledged past missteps in policy enforcement, admitting that its actions have sometimes unfairly penalised users. “We know that when enforcing our policies, our error rates are too high, which gets in the way of the free expression we set out to enable,” the company stated.

Trump has been a vocal critic of Meta since his suspension from its platforms in 2021 following the Capitol riots, and he has recently intensified his rhetoric. In a book published earlier this year, he claimed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg could face legal consequences if he sought to obstruct Trump’s campaign efforts. Reports suggest he recently met Trump in Florida, potentially signalling efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Meta’s latest overview highlights several measures it implemented throughout the year, including:

Introducing political content controls on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads to allow users to opt out of political news.

Updating rules concerning election-process claims.

Conducting audits of hate speech designations to better protect marginalised communities.

Revising its penalty protocols for public figures who violate policies during periods of unrest.

The company also emphasised its work on combating foreign interference, raising voter awareness, and addressing AI-generated misinformation, which it noted was less impactful than anticipated.

Its President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, separately acknowledged that the company had overstepped in moderating pandemic-related content, another point of contention for Trump.

As the company prepares to navigate a Trump presidency, the platform appears focused on fostering a more conciliatory relationship. However, with competitors like Elon Musk openly criticising Zuckerberg and maintaining close ties to Trump, Meta may face challenges in gaining the administration’s trust.