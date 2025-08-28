Meta reports 75% decline in enforcement mistakes in U.S

Meta has released its Community Standards Enforcement Report for the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, covering the period from April to June. The quarterly report outlines the company’s enforcement actions on Facebook and Instagram against content that violates its policies.

According to the company, Facebook and Instagram share the same content policies, and enforcement methods are regularly updated to account for changes in policies, languages and measurement methodologies. The company cautioned that this may affect historical comparisons.

The report highlighted two key areas of change during the quarter. The reported prevalence of adult nudity and sexual activity appeared to rise on Instagram, although Meta attributed the increase to improved measurement rather than an actual increase in content views. On Facebook, the prevalence of violent and graphic content grew, which the company linked to adjustments aimed at reducing enforcement mistakes. The company said it has since introduced additional measures, including refined enforcement guidance, to address the issue.

Meta also stated that since beginning efforts to reduce over-enforcement, enforcement mistakes in the U.S. have declined by more than 75% weekly.