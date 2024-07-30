Meta rolls out AI Studio in the US

AI Studio is aimed to help create, share and discover AIs to chat with. Creators can make an AI as an extension of themselves to answer common DM questions and story replies, helping them reach more people.

Meta is starting to roll out AI Studio in the US as a place for people to create, share and discover AIs. Built with Llama 3.1, AI Studio lets anyone create and discover AI characters and allows creators to build an AI as an extension of themselves to reach more fans.

With AI Studio, anyone can create AI characters using a wide variety of prompt templates or start from scratch to make an AI that teaches them a variety of things including how to cook, help write Instagram captions, generate memes and more. The AI can be just for users or something they can share with followers and friends, and making it available for anyone to discover and chat with on Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and the web.

To build an AI character, users will have to visit the website or start a new message on Instagram and then tap “Create an AI chat.” From there, they can customise the AI character’s name, personality, tone, avatar and tagline.

AIs to Help Creators Reach More Fans

With AI Studio, Instagram creators can set up an AI as an extension of themselves that can quickly answer common DM questions and story replies. Whether it’s sharing facts about themselves or linking to their favourite brands and past videos, creator AIs can help creators reach more people and fans get responses faster.

Creators can customise their AI based on their Instagram content, topics to avoid and links they want it to share. Through the professional dashboard in the Instagram app, creators can turn auto-replies on and off, and decide who their AI replies to.

As of now, creators like Chris Ashley, Violet Benson, Don Allen and Kane Kallaway have created their own AIs.

In its blog post, Meta stated, “With AI Studio, we’re taking the first steps in creating a world where anyone can harness the creative capabilities of AI – and this is just the beginning.”

The platform has policies and protections in place to keep people safe and help ensure AIs are used responsibly so that chatting with AIs remains helpful.





