Meta rolls out 'Opportunity Score' to help advertisers improve campaigns

Meta has begun rolling out broader access to its 'Opportunity Score' feature within Ads Manager, a metric designed to help advertisers enhance the performance of their campaigns through AI-generated recommendations. As you can see in this example, shared by social media researcher Jonah Manzano.

The Opportunity Score, which appears as a numeric value between 0 and 100, provides advertisers with a quick overview of how well their campaigns align with the platform's optimisation best practices. It is part of a broader push by the platform to embed more AI-powered tools into its advertising ecosystem, offering real-time, data-driven feedback to marketers.

As detailed by Meta, the score is accompanied by a list of ranked recommendations, each designed to improve campaign outcomes. These include suggestions from Meta’s Advantage+ suite, which leverages artificial intelligence to automate and improve campaign components such as audience targeting, creative performance, and budget allocation.

The score is determined by how many of Meta’s recommendations an advertiser implements. These recommendations are ranked by estimated performance impact and may also include alerts for issues such as incorrect ad formatting, missing creative elements, or policy violations.

The platform says that early adopters of the Opportunity Score have reported measurable benefits. According to internal testing, advertisers who implemented suggested changes saw a median 5% decrease in cost per result. While the tool does not guarantee improvement for all campaigns, it is grounded in data from a broad spectrum of advertising outcomes across platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

“This feature is designed to offer advertisers quick, actionable insights based on real-world campaign data,” Meta said in a statement. “While the Opportunity Score is advisory, it enables advertisers to make informed decisions and experiment with optimisations that may lead to better performance.”

The update comes as part of the platform's ongoing efforts to simplify campaign management and improve outcomes for businesses of all sizes. Advertisers may now see pop-up notifications about Opportunity Score within Ads Manager, as Meta makes the tool available to a wider user base following several months of testing.