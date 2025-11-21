Meta expands sharing features for Hyperscape Capture digital worlds

Meta is expanding access to its Hyperscape Capture tool, allowing users to share and explore digitally recreated spaces with others on Meta Horizon. The update follows the company’s launch of Hyperscape Capture (Beta) at its Connect event earlier this year.

The tool lets users above the age of eighteen, scan a real space in minutes to create a 3D digital replica. It requires a Quest 3 or 3S headset and the Hyperscape Capture Beta app. The company said early response to the tool has been strong, prompting the rollout of new sharing and social features.

Beginning this week, users will be able to invite others into spaces created with the tool on Meta Horizon through Meta Quest headsets or the mobile app. The company said the system now uses the Meta Horizon Engine and on-device rendering, enabling lower latency, travel functions within Horizon and newly added spatial audio.

According to the company, the addition of audio is intended to help users feel more present in shared spaces, including during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, when friends or family may join remotely.

Once a digital world is processed, creators can generate a shareable link through Meta Chats or external messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. Access is limited to users 18 and older who receive the link, and creators can reset access at any time. Up to eight people can currently join the same instance of a world, with plans to increase capacity later. The feature supports Meta Quest 3 and 3S headsets as well as the Meta Horizon app on iOS and Android.

The company said the sharing option is rolling out gradually. Users who captured spaces during the earlier preview will continue to see them only in the Hyperscape Preview app until the update reaches them.

The company encouraged creators to share feedback and techniques on Discord and access available guidance on capturing spaces.