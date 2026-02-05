Meta tests standalone AI video app in select regions

Meta Platforms is testing a standalone version of its AI-powered short-video feed, Vibes, following early traction inside its Meta AI app, according to media reports.

The new full-screen Vibes app, initially available in Brazil and Mexico, separates the AI video feed from other features in the Meta AI app, which largely focus on connecting Meta’s AI glasses to devices.

The standalone app shows only AI-generated video clips, making the experience similar to short-video platforms, but with all content created using artificial intelligence.

“Following the strong early traction of Vibes in Meta AI, we are testing a standalone app to build on that momentum,” Meta said, as quoted by Platformer. The company added that users are increasingly using the format to create, discover and share AI-generated videos, and that the standalone app offers a more focused and immersive environment.

Meta launched Vibes inside the Meta AI app in September last year and has since added editing and customisation tools. These features have helped drive engagement.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report, Meta said content generated through its Meta AI app tripled year over year in the quarter ended Q4 2025.

The test reflects Meta’s broader push into generative AI products and consumer-facing tools. While generative AI video has opened new ways for users to experiment with ideas and formats, critics note that such content is not human-created and often builds on existing material, which can limit originality.