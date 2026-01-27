Meta to test premium subscriptions for its social media platforms

Meta plans to test new paid subscriptions that would offer users access to exclusive features across its apps, the tech giant told TechCrunch.

The subscriptions are expected to be introduced in the coming months on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, while the core versions of the apps will remain free. The paid offerings will differ by app and include a range of features that it plans to test through various bundles.

It also plans to expand the use of Manus, an AI agent it recently acquired for a reported $2 billion, as part of its subscription strategy. Meta intends to integrate Manus into its own products while continuing to sell standalone subscriptions to businesses. Meta has been seen testing a shortcut for Manus AI on Instagram, based on a screenshot shared by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who tracks unreleased features.

In addition, Meta plans to test subscriptions tied to AI tools, including its Vibes video feature. Vibes is a short-form, AI-generated video tool built into the Meta AI app. While the feature has been free since its launch last year, the tech giant plans to move to a freemium model, offering limited access for free users and paid options for additional video creation each month.

Details of paid features for Facebook and WhatsApp have not been disclosed. Paluzzi said the Instagram subscription could include unlimited audience lists, tools to identify followers who do not follow back, and the ability to view Stories anonymously.

The new subscriptions will be separate from Meta Verified, the company’s existing paid program for creators and businesses. Meta Verified includes a verification badge and other account protections and tools.

The move could create a new revenue stream for Meta, though growing subscription fatigue among users may pose a challenge.

However, other social platforms have seen million plus paid users, including Snap, whose Snapchat+ subscription reportedly has more than 16 million subscribers.

Meta said it plans to collect user feedback as it begins rolling out the subscription tests in the coming months.