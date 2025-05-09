Meta tests new ad tools for brands & creators across Insta, FB, Threads

Meta has announced a slate of new advertising products and creator-focused tools across Instagram, Facebook, and Threads, as part of its presentation at the IAB NewFronts 2025. The developments aim to support businesses in targeting culturally relevant content and leveraging creator partnerships at scale.
Among the highlights, Meta is piloting Reels trending ads, which will allow advertisers to place video adverts directly after popular creator-made Reels. These placements will be available for overall trending content as well as topical categories such as beauty and sports. The feature uses Meta’s brand safety controls, including an ‘Inventory Filter’ set by default to its most limited tier, and verification from Meta Business Partners.
To help advertisers stay culturally relevant, Meta is testing Trends in Instagram’s Creator Marketplace. This feature uses artificial intelligence to identify trending topics across Instagram Reels, ranking them by engagement and other metrics, and providing insight into relevant creators and content. A limited test of a Creator Marketplace Discovery API will also be launched to allow advertisers and their agencies to find and evaluate creators more efficiently.
Meta also plans to enhance its Partnership Ads by giving advertisers the ability to showcase only one partner in the ad’s header across Instagram and Facebook. In addition, a test of Facebook Live Partnership ads is underway, offering marketers the ability to boost live videos created in collaboration with influencers.
Video advertising on Threads is also being explored, with selected advertisers trialling square and widescreen video ads placed between organic posts in users’ feeds. Meta says this is part of a broader effort to integrate ads across its family of apps in a consistent format.
On Facebook Reels, the company is rolling out Video Expansion, an AI-powered feature that optimises video assets by adapting them into more immersive formats. The tool generates unseen pixels to modify aspect ratios, aiming to improve ad performance without altering the original creative intent.
Meta claims Reels currently generate 4.5 billion daily reshares, a figure it says underscores the format’s importance in brand storytelling. The company continues to position itself as a key platform for discovery and purchase, with its ad tools intended to help businesses reach users across a range of surfaces.
The announcements reflect Meta’s strategy to streamline creator discovery, enhance cultural relevance in advertising, and expand its video ad formats across platforms.