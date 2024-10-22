Meta launches threads tips mini site to boost user engagement

Meta has introduced a new mini-site offering guidance for users looking to enhance their presence on Threads, the company's real-time social app. The platform, which has grown steadily since its launch, now boasts 200 million monthly active users. The new resource is designed to help users maximise their performance on the app, based on data-driven best practices.

As explained by Meta, the mini-site was created to support users in developing communities around their ideas. "We created Threads because we think everyone has something worth saying, and we want you to be able to create a community around your best ideas and most interesting thoughts. That’s why today, we’re introducing new educational resources to help you learn how to drive conversations on Threads and get discovered by more people," the company stated.

The site provides an overview of the paltforms' key functions, such as safety settings, content features, and ways to customise the feed. It also includes a Q&A section with tips on improving visibility and engagement on the platform.

Meta outlined several insights for boosting Threads performance, including:

Engagement through replies- Replies account for nearly half of the views on Threads, making participation in relevant conversations a vital strategy.

Post frequency - Meta recommends posting 2-5 times per week, as higher post frequency is linked to increased impressions per post.

Content type - Funny content, posts combining text with images or videos, and weekend posts tend to perform better in terms of views and engagement.

Driving conversations - Posts that spark discussions are more likely to be recommended by the algorithm.

Additionally, Meta highlighted the most successful topics on Threads, which include TV and movies, photography, books and literature, fashion, fitness, and travel, among others. The company noted that creators focused on these areas have seen the highest levels of replies on their posts.

This focus on light, positive content aligns with the company's broader approach across its platforms, as the company seeks to create a more welcoming and less divisive online environment. However, Threads’ emphasis on these lighter topics has raised questions about its suitability as a real-time social app for broader conversations.

For users looking to expand their reach on Threads, Meta’s new educational resources offer a range of tips to help them engage more effectively and grow their audience.