Meta to offer an ad-free Instagram and Facebook experience

Meta is planning on launching a subscription model for Instagram and Facebook as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The report reveals that the platform plans to charge users in Europe around 10 euros or $10.46 for a monthly subscription on desktop with around $6 euros added for each additional account. The subscription for phones would be 13 euros/month because Meta would take into account all the commissions charged by Apple's and Google's app stores on in-app payments.

The plan has reportedly been shared with privacy regulators in Ireland, digital competition regulators in Brussels along with EU privacy regulators.

The no-ad plan will be rolled out in Europe in the coming months and users can still opt for the existing non-subscription plan which shows personalized ads. It is not known if regulators in Ireland or Brusells will find whether Meta's plan adheres to the EU regulations.