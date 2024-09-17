Meta launches updated Ad features for the holiday season

Meta is introducing new ad tools and formats to help advertisers reach customers with tailored messages at the right moments during the holiday period. These tools are designed to turn interested shoppers into new customers by offering more flexibility and precision in targeting.
Advertisers can use these tools in conjunction with AI-powered Advantage+ shopping campaigns. This integration allows for greater optimisation in performance, delivering more efficient and incremental reach. Advertisers can now feature promotional codes more visibly within ads. This functionality aims to simplify the application of discounts, encouraging more customers to make purchases.
New tools are being tested to highlight promotions more effectively, including first-time purchase offers and personalised discounts. These features are also being expanded to Instagram Reels, enhancing customer engagement.
Building on existing reminder ad features, businesses can now direct customers to mobile apps, enabling easier in-app purchases. Additionally, reminder ads will notify customers more frequently about offers, launches, and events.
Advertisers can now add multiple landing pages to a single image or video ad on Facebook Feed. This allows users to navigate more easily to the content they are interested in. For example, a beauty brand could offer direct links to skincare, makeup, fragrance, and holiday-specific products from a single ad.
A new feature, rolling out this autumn, will allow advertisers to show ads to customers most likely to shop in-store, highlighting nearby locations to encourage visits.
A new targeting option will help businesses reach tourists and visitors who are actively engaging with content related to a specific location. Businesses can show ads to people planning holiday trips, capturing additional sales by advertising relevant products and experiences.