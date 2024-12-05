Meta updates broadcast channels with chat prompts and metrics

Meta has announced a series of updates to its Broadcast Channels messaging feature, expanding its functionality beyond one-way communication for creators and brands. Previously designed for sharing updates with audiences on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger, the platform now includes new interactive elements to enhance engagement.
One of the key updates is the introduction of broadcast channel replies, which allows creators and their audiences to interact within the channels. The feature enables replies to be tied directly to individual comments, which are only visible when tapped. This ensures the primary feed remains a single stream of updates from the channel admin.
The company highlighted the benefits of the feature, stating, “Keeping track of likes can help you understand what’s popular, what’s working and what isn’t working.”
Some creators have already been testing this option in recent months, and the wider rollout aims to provide more opportunities for interactive engagement within the apps.
Additionally, a new chat prompts feature is being introduced, enabling channel admins to initiate discussions. Followers can respond with text or photos within a 24-hour window and show support by liking their favourite responses.
Further updates include new metrics to help channel admins gauge audience engagement. Insights such as total interactions, shares, and poll votes will now be available. Meta has also promised personalised guidance to help users optimise their channel strategies.
“We’ll also help you get the most out of your channel with personalised guidance and best practices. Set a goal for your channel and we’ll suggest specific actions to help you achieve it. For example, if you’re looking to build your audience across platforms, try reaching all your fans, on both Instagram and Facebook, at once. Just update your settings to automatically share your channel messages to both places,” Meta explained.
The company revealed that over 1.5 billion messages are shared on Broadcast Channels monthly, underlining the growing trend of messaging as a preferred means of connecting. This shift reflects broader changes in social media interaction, with features like Broadcast Channels offering brands and creators an alternative way to engage with their audiences.
As Meta continues to refine its messaging tools, these updates may present new opportunities for brands and creators seeking to foster deeper connections with their followers.