Meta rolls out its upgraded AI assistant powered by Llama 3

Meta AI, powered by Meta Llama 3, is easily accessible on users' phones and across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, enabling users to accomplish tasks, gain knowledge, and connect creatively at no cost.

Meta has rolled out an upgraded version of its AI assistant, powered by Llama 3. 

Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is readily available on users' phones, at no cost. It can be accessed on various platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, empowering users to accomplish tasks, acquire knowledge, unleash creativity, and foster connections with the subjects that resonate with them.

 

The introduction of Meta AI was initially unveiled last year but its accessibility is now spreading across the globe, offering users in more than a dozen countries outside of the US the opportunity to engage with it in myriad ways. With Meta AI now available in Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, its presence continues to expand.

Meta AI is also extending its accessibility beyond mobile devices with the launch of meta.ai, the website. Users can now rely on Meta AI's assistance while working at their computers, offering support for a variety of tasks. Whether facing a challenging math problem or seeking guidance to craft a more polished work email, Meta AI is at your service. Additionally, users can log in to save their conversations with Meta AI for convenient future reference.

The company has also expanded its presence into search functionality across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger with users now being able to access real-time information from various sources on the web without the need to navigate between different applications. For instance, when planning a ski trip within a Messenger group chat, users can utilize the search feature within Messenger to task Meta AI with finding flights from New York to Colorado and determining the weekends with the least crowds, all without exiting the Messenger app.

 

Meet Your New Assistant: Meta AI, Built With Llama 3 | Meta

 

Users can conveniently engage with Meta AI while browsing their Facebook Feed as well. If they encounter a post that piques their interest, they have the option to request additional information directly from the post itself. For example, if they come across a captivating photo of the northern lights in Iceland, they can inquire with Meta AI about the optimal time of year to witness the aurora borealis.

Along with all the above-mentioned features, Meta AI is also introducing a faster image generation capability, enabling users to transform their text into images in real time through its Imagine feature. However, this feature is being rolled out in beta on WhatsApp and the Meta AI web experience in the US specifically. 

Through this new faster image generation capability, as users type, they will witness an image materialize, evolving with each subsequent keystroke, allowing them to observe as Meta AI brings their ideas to fruition. Moreover, the generated images boast sharper quality and higher resolution, with improved capacity to incorporate text within the images.

Additionally, Meta AI offers helpful prompts suggesting ideas to modify the image, enabling users to refine their creations from the initial concept. Furthermore, the innovation extends beyond mere image generation. Should users come across an image they admire, they can task Meta AI to animate it, apply different artistic styles, or even transform it into a GIF for sharing with friends.

