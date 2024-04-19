Meta rolls out its upgraded AI assistant powered by Llama 3

Meta has rolled out an upgraded version of its AI assistant, powered by Llama 3.

Built with Meta Llama 3, Meta AI is readily available on users' phones, at no cost. It can be accessed on various platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, empowering users to accomplish tasks, acquire knowledge, unleash creativity, and foster connections with the subjects that resonate with them.

The introduction of Meta AI was initially unveiled last year but its accessibility is now spreading across the globe, offering users in more than a dozen countries outside of the US the opportunity to engage with it in myriad ways. With Meta AI now available in Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, its presence continues to expand.

Meta AI is also extending its accessibility beyond mobile devices with the launch of meta.ai, the website. Users can now rely on Meta AI's assistance while working at their computers, offering support for a variety of tasks. Whether facing a challenging math problem or seeking guidance to craft a more polished work email, Meta AI is at your service. Additionally, users can log in to save their conversations with Meta AI for convenient future reference.

The company has also expanded its presence into search functionality across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger with users now being able to access real-time information from various sources on the web without the need to navigate between different applications. For instance, when planning a ski trip within a Messenger group chat, users can utilize the search feature within Messenger to task Meta AI with finding flights from New York to Colorado and determining the weekends with the least crowds, all without exiting the Messenger app.