Meta Verified extends program to include businesses

Meta has unveiled its plan to extend the availability of Meta Verified, a verification service, to businesses, following its initial launch for content creators. The company is currently piloting this verification program on Facebook and Instagram, targeting specific regions, with intentions to introduce it to WhatsApp for businesses in the future.

Similar to the verification process for content creators, this program offers several advantages to businesses, including a verification badge, enhanced visibility, and protection against impersonation. The platform is providing the same badge to businesses as it does for creators, without specifying whether the impersonation protection differs at this tier.

The monthly pricing has been set at US $ 21.99/month per Facebook page or Instagram account. Businesses can buy the subscription for both at US $ 34.99/per month. The pricing details for verification on WhatsApp have not been disclosed as of now.

The reach for verified businesses will be enhanced in two ways: by improving their position in search results and by recommending them to users in their feeds. Paid business users can expect to have their accounts prominently displayed in search results and featured in a new carousel within the feed, named 'Recommended Meta Verified Businesses'.

The verification program was tested by the platform in February 2023 and was touted as a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support.

The platform has also mentioned that businesses wishing to acquire subscriptions must meet certain eligibility criteria. These criteria may include verification through phone, email, or domain name, as well as maintaining a minimum level of activity on their Facebook pages or Instagram accounts.

Nevertheless, Meta did not offer detailed information regarding these prerequisites and indicated that they would provide further details when they initiate the rollout.