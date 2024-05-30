Microsoft brings Copilot AI to Telegram

Microsoft’s Copilot, a generative AI-powered tool designed to generate text and answer specific questions, is now available as an in-app chatbot on Telegram.

Currently, in beta, Copilot for Telegram allows users to interact with the AI chatbot just like having a normal, one-on-one conversation with a friend. It can respond to a wide range of inquiries, from general knowledge questions like “What movie should I watch?” to specific ones such as “What baseball game is on right now?”

Users can access the bot by searching for its username, @CopilotOfficialBot. It’s free for all Telegram users and accessible on both mobile devices and desktops. However, it does require a phone number for use.

How to Access Copilot for Telegram

Method 1:

Visit Microsoft's microsite dedicated to the feature.

Click on the ‘Try Now’ button to be directed to the Telegram app and locate the Copilot chatbot.

Method 2:

Manually open the Telegram app.

Search for Copilot.

Ensure authenticity by looking for the blue check mark next to the chatbot's name to avoid malicious replicas.

Copilot for Telegram Features

Capabilities: Currently available as a text-to-text chatbot; does not generate images. Can access the internet to answer web-based queries.

Suggested Uses: Cheat codes and walkthroughs for video games. Movie suggestions. Dating tips. Recipes. Live sports scores. Personalized playlists.

Interaction Tips: Use the “/ideas” command for examples of the AI's capabilities. Use the “/restart” command to clear the current context and start over.



Users must register with their phone number before interacting with the chatbot. Microsoft assures that Copilot on Telegram relies on the same safety infrastructure as other Microsoft Copilot experiences.