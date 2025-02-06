Microsoft expands Performance Max targeting with LinkedIn insights

Microsoft is expanding its use of LinkedIn insights by allowing advertisers to leverage LinkedIn member data for its Performance Max ad campaigns.

According to Microsoft’s latest update, advertisers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, France and Germany can now use LinkedIn’s professional targeting data, including company, industry, and job function, when running Performance Max campaigns. This is in addition to existing targeting options like job title and company size.

While LinkedIn data has been available for Microsoft’s other ad products (Dynamic Search Ads, Microsoft Audience Network, and Shopping Campaigns) for years, this marks the first time it is being integrated into Performance Max. Since Performance Max is an AI-powered, automated ad solution, this expansion allows the company's system to optimise audience targeting using a wider range of data points.

This update gives Microsoft a unique advantage in B2B and professional audience targeting, owing to LinkedIn’s professional insights. With the right campaign assets, advertisers can reach key decision-makers without needing to manually segment their audience.

Advertisers interested in joining the pilot can request access through their Microsoft account team or by contacting Microsoft support.