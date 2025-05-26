Audi & Neeraj Chopra announce partnership

JSW Sports announced on Monday that Neeraj Chopra, the double-Olympic medalist javelin thrower, has entered into a partnership with German automotive manufacturer Audi. The collaboration reflects a connection based on shared emphasis on performance and precision.

Chopra, known for his achievement at the Tokyo Olympic Games, has joined Audi India, a company recognised for its engineering and design. The partnership highlights common values such as performance and innovation.

“At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India.

“I’ve always admired Audi - not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does,” said Chopra, expressing his excitement at the partnership.

Neeraj's approach to training and continuous efforts to improve his performance align with Audi's ongoing development.

"All of us at JSW Sports are really happy to facilitate this association between Neeraj and Audi India, which is truly a landmark partnership for Indian sport and business. Audi is a car

manufacturer that Neeraj really admires, and one whose vision as a brand aligns with that of his as an athlete. All our conversations with Audi have been very positive, and with Neeraj being one of India's finest athletes, I genuinely believe the potential of this partnership is limitless," said Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports.