Netflix targets $9 billion in annual ad revenue by 2030

Netflix is reportedly intensifying its efforts to diversify revenue streams, aiming to generate $9 billion annually from advertising by 2030. Co-CEO Greg Peters outlined this target during the company's recent business review, emphasising advertising as a pivotal growth area alongside its subscription-based model.

The ad-supported tier, introduced in late 2022, has gained significant traction. By early 2025, over 50% of new sign-ups in markets where the tier is available opted for the ad-supported plan. The company reported that its advertising revenue doubled year-over-year in 2024 and anticipates a similar increase in 2025.

To support this growth, Netflix is investing in advanced advertising technologies and data-driven targeting. The company plans to transition from its partnership with Microsoft to an in-house advertising technology platform, aiming to enhance its capabilities in programmatic advertising and offer advertisers improved reach and engagement.

Beyond advertising, Netflix is exploring additional revenue avenues, including gaming, live events, and merchandise. The company's expansion into live sports and interactive content is part of a broader strategy to increase user engagement and open new monetisation channels.

These initiatives are integral to Netflix's broader vision of achieving a $1 trillion market capitalisation by 2030. The company aims to double its revenue to $78 billion and triple its operating income from $10 billion in 2024, focusing on sustainable, long-term growth in a competitive streaming landscape.