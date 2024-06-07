Meta unveils new AI tools and Meta Verified for WhatsApp Business

Meta has unveiled the latest product updates at Conversations, the annual business messaging event, to help individuals and businesses maximize their use of WhatsApp. Among these updates are new capabilities aimed at enhancing connections and facilitating business transactions on the platform.
AI Tools to Enhance Customer Assistance
AI tools are being developed to improve how businesses assist their customers on WhatsApp and to help customers discover new products of interest. AI is being trained to address the most common questions businesses receive on WhatsApp, enabling quick responses and helping customers find the information they need efficiently.
Additionally, AI integration is being used to assist businesses in creating ads on Facebook and Instagram. These ads can remind customers about items left in their cart or offer discounts on purchases they have been considering.
Meta Verified Comes to WhatsApp
Meta is starting to roll out Meta Verified on the WhatsApp Business app in Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Colombia. A Meta Verified badge indicates that a business has registered its information with Meta. Businesses with Meta Verified receive enhanced account support, including impersonation protection, and can use WhatsApp across multiple devices for their employees.
The same Meta Verified badge will also be visible on these businesses' WhatsApp Channels and custom WhatsApp pages.
Calling for Larger Businesses
Meta is introducing a new feature that allows users to call larger businesses on WhatsApp with just one tap. This feature is ideal for situations that require live interaction, such as handling complicated travel requests or discussing the opening of a new bank account. Currently, in the testing phase, this feature will be expanded to more businesses in the coming months.