Meta adds new features to Edits along with Stranger Things font

Meta has introduced new features for its Edits video editing app, adding expanded masking tools, variable volume controls and a Stranger Things-themed font.

The first feature, updated masking options, allows users to layer clips with more precision and create smoother transitions.

The app now includes volume ducking, which lowers background music when speech is detected. Users can adjust volume levels to ensure dialogue is clearer in clips, the company noted.

Meta has also added a Stranger Things font, released alongside the final season of the Netflix series. The same font has been added to Instagram ahead of the series finale release.

The company posting the updates in a thread said, “The iconic Stranger Things font, masks to bring your animations to the next level and volume ducking to ensure your voice can be heard properly! Swipe to learn more and let us know what you’d like to see next on Edits in the comments.”

The company has been issuing weekly updates to Edits as it continues to expand the app’s video editing tools.