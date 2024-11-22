Ogilvy's Sagar Jadhav creates Cannes Lions GPT

Sagar Jadhav, the Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy, has launched an innovative version of ChatGPT called Cannes Lions GPT. He shared in a LinkedIn post that CannesLionsGPT aims to inspire and educate the younger generation about the great ideas shaping the world and to help them learn more.

On the Cannes Lions Idea Finder, you can explore and uncover advertising campaigns that have won Cannes Lions awards across various categories.

Here's what you can expect to find:

Award-Winning Campaigns:

Detailed case studies and summaries of past Cannes Lions winners, such as campaigns recognized for their creativity, impact, and innovation​​.

Highlights from categories like Film, Outdoor, PR, Social & Influencer, Creative Commerce, and more.



Trends and Insights:

Recaps of key trends and lessons from past festivals, including how themes like AI, inclusivity, sustainability, and humor shaped winning campaigns​.



Campaign Performance Metrics:

Information on how winning campaigns impacted brand performance, such as media impressions, sales growth, or social engagement​.



Entry Guidelines and Processes:

Resources for entering Cannes Lions, including guides for selecting categories, preparing case studies, and understanding judging criteria​​.



Themes of Winning Work:

Exploration of themes such as purpose-driven marketing, humor in advertising, creative use of technology, and data-driven storytelling​.



Networking and Festival Insights:

Insights about the Cannes Lions Festival itself, including how it serves as a platform for creative professionals globally​​.

Jadhav has won the Titanium Lion at the Cannes Lions for the Cadbury Celebrations, Shahrukh Khan My Ad campaign. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Jadhav has held key positions across agencies, including Creative Supervisor (Art) at Contract Advertising, Creative Partner at Infectious Advertising, and Creative Director at TBWA\India. His journey at Ogilvy India has seen him advance from Senior Creative Director to Executive Creative Director in a span of three years.