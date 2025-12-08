Omnicom Advertising India forms BBDO Group with BBDO India, Ulka & Mudra

Legacy Indian advertising agencies Ulka and Mudra have been moved under the BBDO Group as part of Omnicom Advertising India’s new structure following its merger with Interpublic Group (IPG).

The Omnicom–IPG merger, valued at about $9 billion, was announced earlier this year and has led to a worldwide alignment of networks, roles and resources. The combined entity has begun phasing out several agency brands and consolidating creative operations. The restructuring includes an estimated 4,000 job cuts, with Omnicom executives assuming most senior leadership positions in the merged organisation.

Under the new structure, Omnicom Advertising will operate three global creative networks: BBDO, TBWA and McCann. IPG’s FCB and Mullenlowe brands are being wound down internationally. Lintas, formerly part of the IPG network, was relaunched last week as TBWA-Lintas.

In India, the changes affect FCB Ulka and DDB Mudra, two long-standing agency brands. A spokesperson for Omnicom Advertising India confirmed the revised branding and reporting structure, saying the BBDO Group will include BBDO India, Ulka and parts of Mudra.

Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO India, with additional leadership updates expected in the coming weeks.

The restructuring aims to streamline Omnicom’s operations in India while maintaining the local equity of Ulka and Mudra. Ulka, founded in 1961, and Mudra, established in 1980, have produced notable campaigns for Cadbury, Pepsi, Reliance and other major brands.