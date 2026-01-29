OpenAI launches AI-powered workspace for scientific research

OpenAI has introduced Prism, a free, AI-integrated workspace designed for scientists to write and collaborate on research. The platform, powered by GPT 5.2, is available to anyone with a ChatGPT personal account and will be rolled out to organisations using ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education plans.

Prism combines drafting, revision, collaboration, and preparation for publication into a single, cloud-based, LaTeX-native workspace. GPT 5.2 is integrated directly into the workflow, giving it access to the structure of papers, equations, references, and surrounding context.

Prism supports unlimited collaborators, allowing research teams to work together without seat limits or access barriers. Being cloud-based, it requires no local LaTeX installation, reducing version conflicts and manual file management.

OpenAI noted that more advanced AI features will be introduced through paid ChatGPT plans over time.