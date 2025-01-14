OpenAI calls for strategic AI regulations in latest blueprint

OpenAI has released a new 'economic blueprint' outlining its vision for AI policy, aiming to guide future collaboration between the U.S. government and its allies. The blueprint, which includes input from Chris Lehane, OpenAI’s VP of global affairs, stresses the need for the U.S. to secure significant investments in chips, data, energy, and talent to maintain its global leadership in AI. “The U.S. government can pave the road for its AI industry to continue the country’s global leadership in innovation while protecting national security,” Lehane writes.

The proposal highlights the challenges posed by state-level AI regulations, noting that in 2024, nearly 700 AI-related bills were introduced, some of which conflict. The company criticises the U.S. government’s reliance on state laws, describing the situation as 'untenable.' The company's CEO Sam Altman also voiced concerns over the effectiveness of existing federal laws such as the CHIPS Act, which he believes has not achieved its intended goals.

To address these issues, the company calls for increased federal funding in energy, particularly renewable sources, to support the growing demand for data centres. The blueprint also recommends developing best practices for AI deployment, strengthening national security measures, and expanding export controls to protect U.S. technology from adversary nations.

The company further advocates for a voluntary framework for AI model safety standards and calls for policies that balance copyright protections with the need for publicly available data for training AI models. The company argues that “AI developers should be able to use publicly available information,” a point that has sparked controversy amid ongoing lawsuits over the use of copyrighted materials.

OpenAI’s efforts signal its growing influence in shaping U.S. AI policy, with the company increasing lobbying expenditures and bringing former government officials into its executive ranks.