OpenAI launches ChatGPT app store for developers

OpenAI has begun allowing developers to submit apps for review and publication within ChatGPT, expanding access to tools first introduced in October with platforms such as Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow available inside ChatGPT.

The apps are designed to extend the AI assistant’s conversations by adding outside services and actions, such as ordering groceries, creating presentations, or searching for housing. Developers can submit their apps through its developer platform, following published submission and safety guidelines.

The AI assistant’s parent has also launched an in-app directory inside it, allowing users to browse featured apps or search for published ones. The directory can be accessed through the tools menu or directly via a dedicated webpage. Developers may also share links that take users directly to their app’s listing.

Once connected, apps can be activated during conversations by mentioning them by name or selecting them from the tools menu.

Developers can build apps using the Apps software development kit, which is currently in beta. The first approved apps are expected to roll out gradually in the new year.

All apps must comply with its safety, privacy and usage policies. Developers are required to include privacy disclosures and may request only the data necessary for their app to function. Users can disconnect apps at any time, immediately cutting off access to shared data.