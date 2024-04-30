OpenAI extends ChatGPT Memory feature to paid subscribers worldwide

OpenAI introduced a new feature called Memory in February, enabling ChatGPT to retain queries, prompts, and customisations for users. Initially accessible to a limited audience, Memory is now open to ChatGPT Plus subscribers worldwide, excluding Europe and Korea.
Memory enhances ChatGPT's responses through two mechanisms: allowing users to instruct ChatGPT to remember specific details and learning from conversations akin to other algorithms in applications. By remembering preferences, ChatGPT can deliver more personalised assistance without constant reminders.
While some users may find this level of familiarity unsettling, OpenAI assures that users retain control over what ChatGPT retains and utilizes for further training.
Recently, OpenAI updated ChatGPT to notify users when memories are modified, enhancing transparency. Users can manage ChatGPT's memory by reviewing conversations and even prompting it to ‘forget’ unwanted details.
Previously, ChatGPT could recall details during ongoing conversations but would forget them over time or between sessions. OpenAI did not elaborate on why Memory is not available in Europe or Korea. The company plans to extend Memory to ChatGPT Enterprise and Teams subscribers and custom GPTs on the GPT Store, although the rollout timeline remains unspecified.