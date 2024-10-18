OpenAI introduces dedicated ChatGPT app for windows

OpenAI has announced the preview of a dedicated Windows app for its ChatGPT platform, currently available only to ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. The app represents an early version ahead of a 'full experience' expected later this year.

Get faster access to ChatGPT on your PC with the Alt + Space shortcut.https://t.co/mv4ACwIhzA https://t.co/Ww6QvBfMnB pic.twitter.com/tkyodezZhv — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 17, 2024

According to OpenAI, “With the official ChatGPT desktop app, you can chat about files and photos.” The new app incorporates the latest model improvements, including access to OpenAI's o1-preview, its newest and smartest model.

The app for Windows is compatible with most Windows 10 machines, though it currently has certain limitations compared to other ChatGPT clients. The app does not support voice features, including Advanced Voice Mode, and some integrations with OpenAI’s GPT Store are not yet functional.

Similar to the macOS version, the Windows app allows users to minimise it into a small 'companion' window alongside other applications. Users can upload files and photos for analysis, request summaries of documents, and create images using OpenAI's DALL-E 3 image generator.

The introduction of the ChatGPT app for Windows marks a significant step in expanding the accessibility and functionality of OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot.





