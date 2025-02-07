OpenAI unveils new logo, typeface, and colour palette

OpenAI has undergone a complete rebrand, introducing a refreshed typeface, logo, and colour palette. While the differences in the redrawn logo may be subtle, a side-by-side comparison reveals a slightly larger central space and cleaner lines in the updated 'blossom' design.

Originally crafted by OpenAI co-founders Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever, the logo redesign was handled by an in-house team led by Veit Moeller and Shannon Jager, aiming for a more 'organic and human' identity.

As part of the revamp, OpenAI also introduced a new typeface, OpenAI Sans, which is now used in its wordmark. The 'O' in the logo features a perfectly round exterior with an intentionally imperfect interior.