OpenAI seeks minimum $200,000 commitment for ChatGPT ads

OpenAI has informed advertisers interested in placing promotions within ChatGPT responses that they will need to commit at least $200,000 in upfront spending to be considered for the initial launch of the program, according to media reports.

The company announced last month that it plans to begin a beta trial of advertisements embedded in ChatGPT responses. It also released examples showing how such promotions could appear. In one example, a query about a Mexican tourist spot includes a promoted accommodation suggestion at the end of the response.

The move comes as the chatbot is seen increasingly being used for search-like queries, drawing interest from advertisers seeking visibility within AI-generated answers.

It is still unclear how users will interact with paid promotions inside AI responses. Questions remain about whether users will click these ads or instead continue refining their queries within ChatGPT to seek more detailed or lower-priced options.

The introduction of ads also raises broader questions about how brands measure visibility in AI-generated content. Mentions can vary from response to response, making it difficult to assess consistent exposure or impact compared with being directly referenced within an AI-generated answer.

OpenAI has said it is exploring multiple revenue streams as it scales its products and infrastructure. The company has previously projected revenue of about $20 billion in 2025, as it continues to invest heavily in AI development and deployment.