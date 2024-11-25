OpenAI reportedly eyes web browser, deepens competition with Google

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is reportedly exploring the development of a web browser integrated with its chatbot, alongside partnerships to enhance search features, according to a report by The Information.

The company has discussed a potential search product with website and app developers, including Condé Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline, the report said, citing individuals familiar with the prototypes and designs.

Such a move would position OpenAI in direct competition with Google, which dominates the browser and search markets. OpenAI has already ventured into search with its tool, SearchGPT.

Google-parent Alphabet has been bolstering its artificial intelligence capabilities since the debut of ChatGPT in late 2022, introducing its generative AI chatbot, Gemini, last year. Alphabet shares fell around 1% in extended trading after closing nearly 5% lower on Thursday.

Google’s dominance faces regulatory challenges as well. The U.S. Department of Justice recently argued that the tech giant should sell its Chrome browser to prevent monopolistic practices in online search.

Meanwhile, Open AI has reportedly discussed embedding AI features into Samsung (005930.KS) devices, a significant Google partner. The Information report also noted OpenAI’s existing collaboration with Apple (AAPL.O), which leverages OpenAI technology for 'Apple Intelligence' features on its devices.

Despite these discussions, OpenAI is not close to launching a browser, according to the report.

