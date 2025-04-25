Perplexity to track all online activity via browser for ‘Hyper-Personalised’ ad targeting

Aravind Srinivas, chief executive of AI startup Perplexity, said this week that the company’s upcoming web browser, named Comet, is intended in part to collect user data beyond its existing application, in a move aimed at strengthening its advertising business.

Speaking on the TBPN podcast, Srinivas explained that the new browser would allow the company to build more comprehensive user profiles by monitoring online behaviour beyond work-related queries typically made through AI platforms.

“We want to get data even outside the app to better understand you,” Srinivas said, adding that “what are the things you’re buying; which hotels are you going [to]; which restaurants are you going to; what are you spending time browsing, tells us so much more about you.”

Perplexity plans to use this data to serve targeted ads through its Discover feed. Srinivas said he believes users will accept the tracking if it results in more relevant advertisements.

The browser, which has faced delays, is now expected to launch in May. In addition to the browser, the company is expanding its presence in mobile. Perplexity has signed a deal with Motorola to pre-install its app on Razr smartphones, allowing users to access its features through the Moto AI system by typing “Ask Perplexity”.

Srinivas also referenced recent reports indicating talks with Samsung, though he did not confirm the partnership.

Perplexity’s strategy mirrors broader trends in the tech industry, where companies including Google, Meta, and Apple collect user data to support advertising businesses. The announcement comes as Google faces a high-profile antitrust case in the United States, where the Department of Justice has accused the company of monopolistic practices in search and online advertising, including through its Chrome browser.

Both Perplexity and OpenAI have expressed interest in acquiring Chrome if a court were to order Google to divest the browser business.