Pinterest's 2025 trends point to maximalist designs & playful aesthetics

Pinterest has released its annual trend report, Pinterest Predicts, to give consumers and advertisers a first look at the trends you’ll see everywhere in 2025. The trends show that more people are leaning toward bold forms of expression and maximalism. 2025 will be about making a statement, individuals will look for ways to stand out and engage all their senses through their style choices.

Over half a billion people come to the platform each month to search and shop for the next big thing, which gives us unique insight into what’s next. By analysing year-over-year growth in search terms, the platform identifies the fast-rising patterns and curates findings into the future-looking report, which has proven over the past five years to be 80% accurate. And while 65% of the 2025 trends are driven by Gen Z, every generation is represented.

“Pinterest Predicts trends are identified by deeply analysing the unique search patterns of over half a billion monthly active users who thoughtfully plan what’s next for them,” says Stacy Malone, Pinterest’s VP of Global Business Marketing. “While many trends come and go across the internet, Pinterest Predicts trends are steadier and remain popular for longer, providing brands with key insights that allow them to get ahead of culture instead of chasing fads."

“Our 2025 Pinterest Predicts trend report signals a return to maximalism, boldness and daring styles with trends like ‘Surreal Soirees’, ‘Chaos Cakes’ and ‘Castlecore’. In 2025, more will be more. With Gen Z now making up over 40% of Pinterest’s user base, their influence is directly affecting which trends and themes are taking off. In fact, 65% of this year’s trends are inspired by Gen Z. We can’t wait to see how Pinners will bring these trends to life,” says Sydney Stanback, Global Trends and Insights Lead.

Learn more about the 20 trends for 2025 in home décor, fashion, beauty, travel, food and beverage, and visit the Pinterest Predicts profile to explore and shop all the trends.

Key Insights

Fashion

Seeing Double: Besties don’t copy, they match. This year, coordinated fits will be the topic du jour in the group chat. From collaborating on festival fits to aligning on date night looks, Gen Z and Boomers will be all about staying in sync (in a chic way).

Fisherman Aesthetic: Gen Z and Gen X are riding the wave of a new laid-back maritime attitude with cable-knit sweaters, striped tops, and sardine tattoos. Yes, it’s true, Searches are soaring for sardine tattoos. Everything’s fishy here.

Moto Boho: It’s not just a look, it’s a lifestyle for Gen Z and Boomers. Chunky leather handbags, flowy skirts, moto boots and a bit of fringe are displacing the hippie vibe for something more Bohemian.

Terra Futura: Boomers and Gen Z are rebels with a cause, revolutionising sustainable living with recyclable fashion, self-sufficient gardens and other eco-living aesthetics. They’re searching in large numbers for terms like 'solar punk house,' 'solar punk fashion' and 'chaos gardening.'

Cross Category

Cherry coded: Gen Z and Millennials will infuse cherries into their makeup, menus and mood boards in the coming year, with 'cherry vibe,' 'cherry car,' and 'cherry martini' already soaring as search terms. Tart is all heart in 2025.

Dolled up: Barbie is out. Polly Pocket is in. Millennials and Gen X are poised to go all-in on baby doll makeup, cute room ideas and whimsically coloured necklace charms. Turning their lives into tiny, mighty dollhouses, they are searching in growing numbers for 'mini things' and 'doll-like makeup.'

Castlecore: Gen Z and Millennials are giving medieval a major moment, finding home décor inspiration from ancient castles and rooting their fashion and accessories in gothic times. Pinterest users are searching heavily for terms such as 'antique ruby ring,' 'blue medieval dress,' and 'castle house plans.'

Beauty

Goddess complex: Women will be treating themselves like goddesses in 2025, embracing gold facials, goddess braids and sublime nail designs. Among Boomer and Gen Z women on Pinterest, 'goddess energy aesthetic' is a hot search term.

Sea witchery: Dark, edgy beauty is the next new thing with Gen Z and Millennials diving into sultry siren makeup, wet wavy hair and moody mermaid manicures.

Aura Beauty: 2025 will be the year of the makeup mood ring. Gen Z and Boomers are driving this high-hue look that’s all about honing in on a colour aesthetic and flaunting it from chin to cheek.

Parenting

Nesting parties: Traditional baby showers are about the gifts and the guests. Nesting parties are about helping new parents prepare for the postpartum period, setting up their homes for the baby’s arrival with freezer-friendly meals, diaper bouquets and baby cabinet organisation. Gen Z and Millennials are remaking the prepartum party.

Home

Primary play: The inner child in everybody will escape to colourful new places in 2025. Gen Z and Gen X plan to paint funky murals onto furniture, jazz up their rooms with contrast trim, and convert their drab cupboards with primary colouring.

Mix & maximalist: For 2025 decor, more is more. This year, Gen X and Boomers will mix and match brilliantly bold patterns, eclectic prints and delightful textures in all colours of the rainbow. Oh, and layering, lots of it!

Travel

Peak Travel: Cities peaked in 2024. Out-of-the-way mountainous venues will be the go-to travel destinations in 2025 as Gen Z and Gen X seek treetop views and fresh, thin air.

Food & Beverage

Rebel floats: The fizz is the rizz. Old-school soda pop will get a radical makeover as Gen Z and Millennials increasingly search for terms like 'cream soda aesthetic,' 'soda drinks recipes' and 'homemade soda.' Cool in 2025: Creating and consuming carbonated concoctions of all kinds and colours.

Chaos cakes: Cute cakes will be out. Silly cakes, funny cakes and even rodent-themed cakes will be in as Boomers and Gen X find themselves in their 2025 confections. The wackier and weirder the better. Strange fact: Searches for 'rat cakes' are multiplying like, well, rats.

Pickle fix: Judging from their search histories, Gen X and Millennials plan to jam to pickle cakes, pickle fries, pickle dip, pickle margaritas, pickle de gallo and multiple other creative ways to tickle a pickle.

Celebration

Rococo Revival: Weddings and parties will be vibing Marie Antoinette, the Rococo Queen who flashed both opulent and ultra-feminine. Gen Z and Boomers are driving this trend toward classic corset gowns, luxe accessories and ornate tablescapes.

Surreal Soirees: Hello, Dali. Gen X and Boomers will infuse their 2025 tablescapes and décor with modern surrealism, curvy candlesticks, fantastical flowers and gravity-defying centrepieces. Searches for 'Salvador Dali aesthetic' suggest a pull toward the Surrealistic art movement.

Entertainment

Player One: More than ever, Gen X and Gen Z are seeking to curate their digital lives by customising their avatar’s hair, outfits and even accessories. This avatar aesthetic is found in searches for terms like 'pfp ideas y2k,' 'cute outfit codes,' and 'skirt codes.'