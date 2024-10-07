Pinterest unveils Performance+ suite to boost campaign automation

Pinterest has introduced the Performance+ suite, a set of AI-powered ad tools designed to enhance consideration, conversions, and catalog sales objectives. Unveiled at 'Pinterest Presents', the company's annual global advertiser summit, this suite automates critical elements like targeting, bidding, and budget management, streamlining campaign creation by 50%. Alpha testing revealed results, including a 10%+ improvement in cost per acquisition (CPA) and cost per click (CPC), with Prada seeing a 64% CPA reduction. Additionally, the company now supports return on ad spend (ROAS) optimisation and Promotions, which help brands target holiday shoppers with relevant discounts.

“Ad innovation on Pinterest has been at an all-time high,” said Bill Watkins, Pinterest Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re still the place for brands to drive discovery, but we’re now delivering on lower funnel and creative too. Brands are increasing Pinterest in their media mix and they no longer need to choose between awareness or lower funnel performance. Now they can have both.”

Performance+ creative uses AI to enhance visuals, driving deeper engagement, as demonstrated by Walgreens, which saw a 55% higher clickthrough rate using AI-generated backgrounds.

Advertisers also benefit from personalised promotions, with the company's new deals ads modules improving visibility for sales. As the festive shopping season heats up, the suite promises brands an all-in-one campaign solution with measurable performance gains.

“There are plenty of places online to find products and no shortage of ways to buy them, but no other platform helps you decide what you want like Pinterest,” said Martha Welsh, Pinterest Chief Strategy Officer. “In my case, I’ve already started holiday shopping. And with Pinterest now surfacing promotions and discounts, it’s never been more effortless to find the perfect gift on Pinterest and to make the right purchase at the right time.”

These updates reflect the company's growing influence in e-commerce, positioning it as a player in both product discovery and purchasing moments.