Pulp Strategy launches SEO service for AI platforms like ChatGPT & Gemini

Pulp Strategy has launched what it claims is India’s first SEO service tailored specifically for large language models (LLMs), as businesses face increasing pressure to stay visible in AI-generated search results.

The new service, NeuroRank, is designed to increase brand presence in AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity. Unlike conventional SEO, which is optimised for search engines like Google, LLM-focused optimisation aims to make brands more likely to be cited or referenced in AI responses.

“With over 44 billion searches now happening on LLM platforms and 72% of B2B buyers relying on AI for early brand discovery, waiting is not an option,” said Ambika Sharma, Founder & Chief Strategist, Pulp Strategy. “This is not traditional SEO. It’s not about backlinks or page speed. LLM SEO is about training the algorithms that are already shaping customer intent.”

The agency said that traditional SEO approaches are often not recognised by AI models, which operate differently from index-based engines. Instead, LLMs generate answers based on pre-trained data and sources they have learned to consider reliable.

“If your brand isn't part of the model’s learned memory, you're not in the conversation. And if you’re not in the conversation, your competitor already is,” Sharma said.

The NeuroRank approach includes analysis of brand visibility in AI-generated responses, adjustments to how content is structured for better machine comprehension, and integration with platforms commonly referenced by LLMs. Sharma described it as a strategy aimed at shaping how AI models “learn” about brands.

“Visibility in LLMs isn’t just a new opportunity, it’s the next visibility battleground,” she said. “If you're building strategy on traditional SEO metrics, you’re already late.”

The agency cited internal data suggesting a mid-sized SaaS client experienced a 22% reduction in cost-per-MQL within two months of adopting the system.

Pulp Strategy said the service is currently available and can be deployed in four phases over a period of 21 days. It is also offering audits to assess a brand’s current presence in AI-generated content.