Puma India denies rumours of splitting with Virat Kohli amid spectulations

Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced suggesting that Virat Kohli and Puma were set to end their partnership. However, Puma swiftly refuted these claims, with Karthik Balagopalan, the managing director of Puma India, asserting in an official statement that Kohli remains aligned with the brand.

Balagopalan's statement read, "PUMA's relationship with Virat Kohli is long-standing and continues."

The speculation regarding Kohli's departure from Puma arose from media reports, which indicated that after an eight-year association, Kohli would sever ties with Puma India and potentially join forces with Agilitas Sports Pvt Ltd, a company founded by former Puma India managing director Abhishek Ganguly.

Virat Kohli started his association with Puma in 2017 with a ₹110 crore deal.