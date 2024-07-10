Quora's Poe unveils a feature to build AI apps using multiple chatbots

Poe, Quora’s subscription-based, cross-platform aggregator for AI-powered chatbots such as Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s GPT-4o, has introduced a feature named Previews. Previews allow the users to develop data visualisations, games, and even drum machines by typing requests like 'Analyse the information in this report and turn it into a digestible and interactive presentation to help me understand it.' These apps can be built using multiple chatbots (for instance, Meta’s Llama 3 and GPT-4o) and can draw on information from uploaded files, including videos. The created apps can be shared with anyone via a link.

It is similar to Anthropic’s recently launched Artifacts which is a dedicated workspace where users can edit and add to AI-generated content like code and documents. However, Artifacts is limited to Anthropic’s models, whereas Previews supports HTML output, with CSS and JavaScript functionality at the moment. According to Quora, there is more to come in the future.

Quora states that Previews works best with chatbots that 'excel' at programming, such as Claude 3.5 Sonnet, GPT-4o, and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro.

Users can't test creating an app with Previews without paying $20 per month for Poe’s premium plan. However, some simple demos available online, created by the Poe team, work as advertised.