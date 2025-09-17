Reddit tests 6-second video view optimisation for ads

Reddit has begun beta testing a new ad optimisation goal called '6-second Engaged Video Views.' The feature is designed to show video ads to users more likely to watch them in full or for at least six seconds, a shift from the platform’s existing objective that optimises for shorter, two-second views.

According to the platform, early testing indicated higher engagement, with advertisers reporting a 130% increase in view-through rates and a 71% rise in completion rates on average. Costs per view declined by 83% when paired with automated bidding.

The launch comes amid the platform's growing emphasis on video content. The platform noted that more than 3,000 videos are posted to the platform daily, half of all content consumed is media-based, and over 90% of externally shared posts are images or videos.

The 6-second optimisation goal is currently available in beta through Reddit Ads Manager for campaigns using video assets at least six seconds long.

The platform noted that advertisers will be able to choose the new 6-second video view option within the ‘Video Views’ objective or navigate to an existing video views campaign.

The platform has recently introduced Reminder Ads for the pharmaceutical sector, currently in alpha testing, as part of its updated product roadmap. The announcement came during a recent healthcare summit that brought together more than 170 brands from the healthcare, pharma, and medical industries.