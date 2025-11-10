Reddit updates automated targeting feature in Ads Manager

Reddit has introduced updates to its automated targeting, a feature in Ads Manager designed to help advertisers reach audiences beyond their initial targeting parameters. The feature was previously known as dynamic audience expansion.

Using machine learning, automated targeting analyses factors such as audience selection, ad creative, landing page content, and user engagement patterns to broaden ad reach and improve campaign performance. The platform clarified that the feature will not affect negative keywords or community exclusions, and all brand safety inventory tiers will remain active.

The features of the update are:

Brand awareness and reach campaigns saw 5.2% higher impression volume.

Traffic campaigns achieved 4.1% lower cost per click.

Conversion campaigns reported 11% higher conversion volume and 10% lower cost per action.

Video view campaigns recorded a 1.4% increase in video views.

App install campaigns experienced a 9.1% lower cost per install.

Advertisers can view performance data through the insights panel and downloadable reports, which include audience interests and community-level insights.

The platform noted that alcohol-related and special-ad-category advertisers are not eligible for automated targeting. The feature works alongside existing brand safety settings, and advertisers are encouraged to enable it at the start of campaigns for optimal results. It recommends a two-week evaluation period for accurate performance insights.