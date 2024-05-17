Advertisment
Reddit and OpenAI partner to bring additional content to ChatGPT

Reddit and OpenAI's partnership will enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods by building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life.

Reddit and OpenAI today announced a partnership to benefit both the Reddit and OpenAI user communities in several ways:

  • OpenAI will bring enhanced Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities. To do so, OpenAI will access Reddit’s Data API, which provides real-time, structured, and unique content from Reddit. This will enable OpenAI’s AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics.

  • This partnership will also enable Reddit to bring new AI-powered features to redditors and mods. Reddit will be building on OpenAI’s platform of AI models to bring its powerful vision to life. 

  • Lastly, OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner.

Commenting on the partnership, Brad Lightcap, OpenAI COO said, "We are thrilled to partner with Reddit to enhance ChatGPT with uniquely timely and relevant information, and to explore the possibilities to enrich the Reddit experience with AI-powered features.”
Additionally, Steve Huffman, Reddit Co-Founder and CEO said, “Reddit has become one of the internet’s largest open archives of authentic, relevant, and always up-to-date human conversations about anything and everything. Including it in ChatGPT upholds our belief in a connected internet, helps people find more or what they’re looking for, and helps new audiences find community on Reddit.”
