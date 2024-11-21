New feature to let users reset Instagram algorithm

Instagram is testing a new feature that allows users to reset their content recommendations, the company announced Tuesday. The update is designed for those who feel the platform’s suggestions no longer align with their interests. By resetting recommendations, users effectively start fresh, retraining the app’s algorithm to reflect their preferences across the Explore page, home feed, and Reels tab.

The feature targets situations where past interactions, such as liking recipe videos, lead to an abundance of similar content that users may no longer find appealing. The move mirrors a similar tool introduced by TikTok last year, enabling users to reset their For You feeds.

Once recommendations are reset, Instagram’s algorithm will gradually personalise suggestions based on new interactions with posts and accounts. The platform also offers the option to review and refine the user’s following list, allowing them to unfollow accounts that no longer align with their interests.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, highlighted in a video post that the feature is intended for occasional use rather than frequent resets.

“I want to be clear, this is a big thing to do,” Mosseri said. “It’s going to make your Instagram much less interesting at first because we’re going to treat you as if we know nothing about your interests, and it will take some time to learn those again. So it’s not something I recommend doing all the time, but if you do end up in a place where you really don’t feel good about your experience, this gives you an out.”

The reset option complements Instagram’s existing tools for tailoring recommendations. Users can already indicate whether they are ‘Interested’ or ‘Not Interested’ in a post and use the ‘Hidden Words’ feature to filter content containing specific words or phrases. Instagram notes that while these tools help fine-tune recommendations on a daily basis, the reset option is for users who want a complete overhaul of their content experience.





