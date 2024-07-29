Snapchat introduces new AR Experiences for the 2024 Olympics

Snapchat has introduced various new features for the 2024 Olympics, such as AR Lenses, official highlights, filters, and more. Additionally, Snap is making a significant effort to enhance fan engagement with the Games, potentially boosting user interaction during the event.

To start, the platform has launched several AR Lenses, including some developed in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), designed to capture the essence of the Games.

According to its blog post, “A range of experiences, powered by Snap’s AR Camera Kit technology, are available through the official app of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as well as on Snapchat. Featuring Olympic data feeds, IOC archival imagery, and more, the IOC has launched a series of AR Lenses to serve fans at home and around the world to ensure everyone feels connected to the Games.”

Snap's collaboration with the IOC goes beyond the app, as the official Olympics app now links to Snap's AR experiences. It can be noted that 180 million Snapchat users engage with sports content monthly. This partnership could help the Olympics connect with younger audiences and offer more immersive digital experiences.

The IOC has also incorporated scannable AR elements in official posters and promotions for the Games, which trigger a Snap Lens when scanned in the app.

Additionally, Bitmojis are playing a role as well, with Snap teaming up with NBCUniversal to integrate Team USA athlete Bitmojis into an in-app experience for the Opening Ceremony.

Bitmojis could become important for the metaverse transition, as more people get used to interacting through these digital avatars. Snap's focus on Bitmoji characters is intended to boost Olympic engagement.

The platform also has a real-world activation at the Games, collaborating with Coca-Cola on the first AR vending machine.

Snapchat is also offering various highlights and official Games content through partnerships with NBCUniversal and WBD. Additionally, it has introduced a collection of themed stickers to enhance its Olympic options.