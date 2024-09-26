Snapchat joins EU’s AI Pact ahead of 2026 AI Act implementation

Snapchat has signed the European Union’s AI Pact, aligning itself with companies like OpenAI and Google. The AI Pact is a voluntary commitment to adhere to future AI regulations under the EU’s AI Act.

The AI Act, which will serve as a comprehensive legal framework for AI development, will fully come into effect by August 2026. The regulations aim to set standards for transparency, data usage, and security in AI development.

The AI Pact calls for companies to-

Adopting an AI governance strategy to foster the uptake of AI in the organisation and work towards future compliance with the AI Act

Identifying and mapping AI systems likely to be categorised as high-risk under the AI Act

Promoting AI awareness and literacy among staff, ensuring ethical and responsible AI development

Snapchat emphasised that its values align with the objectives of the AI Act. The company views the Pact as an opportunity to improve its AI governance and work closely with the European Commission and AI stakeholders.

Most AI developers have signed the pledge, although absentees include Meta, Apple, and Elon Musk’s xAI. Meta has indicated that while it is working towards AI Act compliance, it has not committed to signing the Pact at this stage.

The refusal of some companies to sign the Pact suggests differing views on how best to approach AI regulation. Snap's AI projects are seen as lower-risk compared to others, making its commitment to the AI Pact a show of support for the EU’s efforts to regulate AI responsibly.

The company said, "We look forward to the opportunity to further improve Snap’s AI governance work and collaborate with the European Commission, and in particular the AI Office, as well as the rest of the tech sector and other stakeholders, on the implementation of the AI Act. We welcome steps to help build trust in AI and other emerging, innovative technologies."

This development raises questions about whether other companies will join the Pact ahead of the full implementation of the AI Act in 2026.





